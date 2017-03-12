Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to rumors about Senate run

It appears that Arnold Schwarzenegger may be ruling out a rumored run for U.S. Senate.The former California governor took to Facebook Sunday to thank supporters for their words of encouragement amid rumors that he might be considering a return to elected office."I'm deeply flattered by all of the people who have approached me about running for Senate, but my mission right now is to bring sanity to Washington through redistricting reform like we passed here in California," Schwarzenegger wrote in the post.Schwarzenegger's public feud with President Donald Trump fueled speculation that a seat in the U.S. Senate would provide the "Terminator" actor with the ability to be a thorn in Trump's side throughout his presidency.Nevertheless, Schwarzenegger wrote that he believes the biggest threat to the American political system is gerrymandering."I believe my best platform to help repair it is from the outside," Schwarzenegger said."Thank you for your kind messages and all of the support and I hope you'll join me in my battle against gerrymandering with the same enthusiasm," Schwarzenegger said.