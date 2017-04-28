California's attorney general and several legislators have vowed to block President Donald Trump's efforts to expand offshore drilling.According to Democratic lawmakers from the Golden State, an executive order signed by Trump on Friday will lead to renewed oil drilling off the California coast by rescinding longtime restrictions.State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, who represents constituents in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, said she will introduce legislation that would prohibit new oil and gas infrastructure such as piers, wharves and pipelines in California waters and on the coastline.If enacted, the legislation will prohibit the State Lands Commission from approving any new leases in state waters for the construction of such infrastructure.According to Jackson, her proposed law, SB 188, will bar new drilling in federal waters by curbing corporations' ability to transport new gas and oil through coastal waters controlled by the state."We will vigorously oppose new drilling off the shores of our coast," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. "California is leading the way in clean energy production and policies that preserve our state's pristine natural resources. Instead of taking us backwards, the federal government should work with us to advance the clean energy economy that's creating jobs, providing energy and preserving California's natural beauty."