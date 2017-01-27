POLITICS

Calexit movement given new momentum by Trump administration

Donald Trump's inauguration has given new life to the California exit movement.

LOS ANGELES --
Another attempt is underway to establish California as a separate nation.

Election officials announced Thursday that a proposal has been submitted to the Secretary of State's Office that would ask voters to repeal part of the state constitution that declares California an inseparable part of the United States.

If the proposal qualifies for the ballot and is approved by voters, it could be a step to a future vote on whether California should break away from the U.S.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla said the group behind the proposal, Yes California Independence Campaign, was cleared to begin attempting to collect nearly 600,000 voter signatures needed to place the plan on the ballot.

Similar attempts to establish California as a nation, or break it into multiple states, have failed.

The election of President Donald Trump in November rekindled talk of California seceding from the union. The proposal makes no mention of Trump, who was trounced by Hillary Clinton in California by more than 4 million votes.

The proposed constitutional amendment, titled California Nationhood, would also ask voters to repeal language that states the U.S. Constitution is the supreme law. If approved, it calls for scheduling a vote in 2019 to ask voters, "Should California become a free, sovereign and independent country?"

Threats to secede from the United States have been a part of American politics almost since the nation was founded. The most serious attempt came before and during the Civil War, when 11 Southern states left to form the Confederacy.

Another hurdle would be the U.S. Constitution, which does not provide for state secession.

The campaign must submit the valid voter signatures by July 25 to qualify for the November 2018 ballot.
Related Topics:
politicscaliforniaPresident Donald Trumpprotestballot measureCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
President Trumps first week
Trump signs 'new vetting measures' to guard against terror
PHOTOS: March for Life
British PM says Trump reaffirmed NATO commitment
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump signs 'new vetting measures' to guard against terror
'Panty Bandit' sentenced for thefts of lingerie in San Fernando Valley
Court papers reveal turbulent lives of slain Bell Gardens mayor, wife
Video captures violent crash involving school bus in South LA
Strong winds sweeping across Southern California
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 Chicago producer
$72M SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Hesperia
Show More
Check out cool images of Earth from GOES-16 satellite
Covina police K-9 recovering from pit bull attack
British PM says Trump reaffirmed NATO commitment
Watch 'Beauty and the Beast' motion character posters
7 first-time nominees vie for acting Oscars
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos