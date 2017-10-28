In a major development, the first charges were reportedly filed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe investigation.Congressman Ted Lieu believes these charges are just the tip of the iceberg."I'm not surprised. When Robert Mueller was brought in and he looked at the evidence, the first thing he did was hire a bunch of prosecutors. You would do that if you want to prosecute," he said.Lieu said he was expecting the move since Mueller convened a federal grand jury as part of the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.At this point, it's unclear what the charges are since they remain sealed, but Lieu said he wouldn't be surprised if former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is named."Various reports show that he's being investigated for money laundering as well as other violations of federal laws. Michael Flynn potentially could be a person that is also charged," Lieu said.President Trump has denied any wrongdoing by his campaign and denied any ties to Russia, calling the investigation a "witch hunt."So far, no comment has come from Mueller's office, but it's expected more information about the charges will be released Monday."The lesson in Watergate is that no one is above the law. What makes America great is that the president doesn't get to decide who is guilty or who gets charged or not," Lieu said.Those named in the charges could reportedly be taken into custody as soon as Monday.