On the eve of another massive nationwide demonstration, organizers passed out information for Saturday's March for Science.The last time a similar demonstration was done was the day after the inauguration of Donald Trump, when millions of people turned out across the country for the Women's March.While the science march may not have quite the same numbers as the Women's March, it has the brain power."The world needs this now more than ever and it seems to be a concept that some people are struggling with," said Lucy Jones, seismologist with Caltech.Hundreds turned out Friday night at Caltech for a climate change event hosted by Congressman Adam Schiff, and it featured a panel of scientists."People in Congress pay attention to this and I think demonstrating that the country is not going to sit still while the administration or the Congress dismantle these important efforts to combat climate change. It really resonates," Schiff said.The largest March for Science in Southern California is expected to be held in downtown Los Angeles, with up to 100,000 people or more. Meantime, satellite marches will also be held in cities such as Pasadena, Riverside, Fullerton and Long Beach.The largest science march in the nation will be in Washington D.C.