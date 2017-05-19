POLITICS

Comey agrees to testify before Senate Intel Committee

James Comey (Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON --
Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify in open session at the Senate Intel Committee

Sen. Richard Burr, R-NC, the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, Vice Chairman of the Committee announced Friday that Comey, the embattled former Federal Bureau of Investigation director, has committed to testify in open session before the Committee.

The Committee will schedule the open hearing after Memorial Day.

"The Committee looks forward to receiving testimony from the former Director on his role in the development of the Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 US elections, and I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media," Burr said.

President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey on May 9, dramatically ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's meddling in the election that sent him to the White House.

"I hope that former Director Comey's testimony will help answer some of the questions that have arisen since Director Comey was so suddenly dismissed by the President," Warner said. "I also expect that Director Comey will be able to shed light on issues critical to this Committee's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Director Comey served his country with honor for many years, and he deserves an opportunity to tell his story. Moreover, the American people deserve an opportunity to hear it."

In a letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI. Comey has come under intense scrutiny in recent months for his public comments on an investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's email practices, including a pair of letters he sent to Congress on the matter in the closing days of last year's campaign.
Related Topics:
politicsrichard burrFBIjames comeyPresident Donald Trumprussiau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting investigation
Trump calls special counsel for Russian probe a 'witch hunt'
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller appointed as special counsel in Russia probe
FBI chief's ouster boomerangs on president
More Politics
Top Stories
Man allegedly tries to break into cockpit on flight from LAX to Hawaii
Amber Alert: Police searching for 1-year-old boy last seen in San Francisco
'Guilt trip bandit' steals cellphones in San Fernando Valley, Oxnard, LAPD says
Young boy saves his parents' lives after they overdose on drugs
Brush fire breaks out in Malibu
Coroner identifies last remaining unidentified victim of 1992 LA riots
Target announces mini-store coming to Anaheim
Show More
Long Beach police release sketches in unsolved fatal shooting
Camarillo suspect in violent store robbery sought by police
Santa Clarita school takes proactive approach to concussions
Boyle Heights immigrants' rights advocate detained by border patrol
Pedestrian, 15, killed in high-speed rollover crash in Lancaster
More News
Photos
Pedestrian, 15, killed in high-speed rollover crash in Lancaster
Man jumps out of window after being shot in Hollywood
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
More Photos