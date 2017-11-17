POLITICS

Franken apologizes to woman who says he kissed, groped her

EMBED </>More Videos

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken personally apologized to the woman who has accused him of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour. (KABC)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KABC) --
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken personally apologized to the woman who has accused him of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour, saying he remembers their encounter differently but he is "ashamed that my actions ruined that experience for you."

In a jarring photo, Franken is seen pretending to grope radio anchor Leeann Tweeden while she is asleep on a return flight from Afghanistan.

"I was belittled and humiliated," Tweeden said Friday in an interview on "Good Morning America." "And that's never funny."

Tweeden also claimed Franken, at the time a comedian, forced her to rehearse a kissing scene for a skit he had written.

"He mashed his lips against my face," Tweeden said at a Thursday press conference. "And he stuck his tongue in my mouth so fast."

The controversy now potentially threaten's Franken's political career.

Franken said he doesn't remember the rehearsal as Tweeden does, but he apologized in a statement.

"There's no excuse," he said of the photo. "I look at it now and feel disgusted with myself. It isn't funny. It's completely inappropriate. It's obvious how Leeann would feel violated by that picture."

Tweeden described the apology as heartfelt.

"I do accept it," she said. "I think he realized how people felt about it. Now it's a different time - 2006 is not 2017.

President Donald Trump, who has remained silent about the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, tweeted about Franken on Thursday evening.

"The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words," Trump wrote. "Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ....."

Franken said he would support a Senate ethics investigation into his behavior.

ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicssenatesexual harassmentu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Rev. Jesse Jackson discloses Parkinson's disease diagnosis
Trump reverses ban on importing elephants killed as trophies
Radio anchor says Franken forcibly kissed her amid USO tour
Couple at odds with sheriff over anti-Trump sticker
More Politics
Top Stories
2 boys dead, mother critical after crash involving sheriff's SUV
Lockdowns lifted at Newbury Park schools after attempted robbery
5 hospitalized after fire erupts at Walnut Park home
Disneyland, California Adventure kick off holiday season
New LAX screening tech aimed at streamlining holiday travel
Pets displaced by Hurricane Harvey brought to SoCal
Rev. Jesse Jackson discloses Parkinson's disease diagnosis
LA Zoo's holiday 'Zoo Lights' start twinkling Friday
Show More
Girl, 13, rescued in Compton human trafficking sting
Massive inferno engulfs Pennsylvania senior community
2 former inmates accuse LA sheriff's deputy of sexual assault
Crash shuts down NB 110 Freeway in Highland Park
Trump reverses ban on importing elephants killed as trophies
More News
Top Video
2 boys dead, mother critical after crash involving sheriff's SUV
New LAX screening tech aimed at streamlining holiday travel
Disneyland, California Adventure kick off holiday season
5 hospitalized after fire erupts at Walnut Park home
More Video