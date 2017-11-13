POLITICS

#BoycottKeurig used in reaction to coffee company pulling ads from Sean Hannity

(Kathy Willens/AP Photo)

You may have noticed friends on social media with strong opinions about whether or not to buy anything from Keurig.

The debate stems from Keurig's decision to pull advertising from The Sean Hannity Show after the Fox News personality's interview with Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore.

The controversial Alabama judge, who is running in a special election to fill Jeff Sessions' vacated seat in the U.S. Senate, was accused last week of sexual misconduct by four women in a story for the Washington Post. Among the allegations was one that Moore engaged in sexual activities with a 14-year-old girl in the 1970s.

In an interview with Hannity, Moore denied the allegations and said he believes they are "politically motivated."

"After 40 years of public service... this has never been brought up it has never even been mentioned," Moore said.

In response to the interview, the president of liberal advocacy group Media Matters published a list of companies that advertise with the show.

Multiple advertisers replied, saying they were no longer running advertising on the show. These included 23 and Me, ELOQUII and Keurig. Hannity himself weighed in about Keurig's decision.


Supporters and opponents alike began to discuss the issue with the hashtag #BoycottKeurig. Some who supported Keurig's decision to pull the ads said they would #BuyKeurigForChristmas while others who supported Sean Hannity recorded themselves breaking their machines with #KeurigSmashChallenge.

