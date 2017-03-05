POLITICS

Hundreds gather in downtown LA for 3rd International Women's Day march, rally

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles Sunday in honor of International Women's Day. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles Sunday in honor of International Women's Day.

"Women's rights have been under attack and the country as a whole has been under attack," protester Arthur Frederick said.

Protesters gathered in front of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters for the third annual march and rally. This year it was bigger than ever due to the election of President Donald Trump.

Many people said they came to speak out against the administration's policies on everything from women's rights to immigration to health care.

"Ever since Trump was doing his campaign, he promised to overturn Roe v. Wade, and so that is actually a big deal for women's rights and for the right to be able to control their own body," Michelle Xai said.

A handful of Trump supporters also showed up, facing off against some of the protesters.

"President Trump understands that the fight is for Americans, and what he wants to do is protect the country first," Jesse Peterson said.

Organizers said by joining forces, voters have the power to push for change and fight to end violence against women and equal rights for all sexes, races and religions.
Related Topics:
politicswomenrallyprotestpeace marchPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationhealth careDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
White House asks Congress to probe alleged Obama power abuse
10 arrested in Berkeley pro-Trump rally that turned violent
More than 500 attend Rep. Steve Knight's town hall in Palmdale
Attorney General Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe
More Politics
Top Stories
South LA boy battling bone cancer gets Warriors-themed bedroom
Man fatally stabbed at Metro station in Koreatown
Sergeant saves woman from choking in Long Beach
White House asks Congress to probe alleged Obama power abuse
Suspect killed in Cabazon deputy-involved shooting
Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missiles into ocean
Afghan family of 5 with visas detained in Los Angeles
Show More
1 killed, 3 hospitalized in violent Brea crash
Sikh man told to 'go back to your own country' before being shot
Fullerton PD cracks down on party bus drivers
Man in 20s killed in Panorama City shooting
New York man arrested, accused of trying to join ISIS
More News
Top Video
South LA boy battling bone cancer gets Warriors-themed bedroom
Sergeant saves woman from choking in Long Beach
White House asks Congress to probe alleged Obama power abuse
Man in 20s killed in Panorama City shooting
More Video