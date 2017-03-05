Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles Sunday in honor of International Women's Day."Women's rights have been under attack and the country as a whole has been under attack," protester Arthur Frederick said.Protesters gathered in front of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters for the third annual march and rally. This year it was bigger than ever due to the election of President Donald Trump.Many people said they came to speak out against the administration's policies on everything from women's rights to immigration to health care."Ever since Trump was doing his campaign, he promised to overturn Roe v. Wade, and so that is actually a big deal for women's rights and for the right to be able to control their own body," Michelle Xai said.A handful of Trump supporters also showed up, facing off against some of the protesters."President Trump understands that the fight is for Americans, and what he wants to do is protect the country first," Jesse Peterson said.Organizers said by joining forces, voters have the power to push for change and fight to end violence against women and equal rights for all sexes, races and religions.