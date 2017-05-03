POLITICS

Trump's first 100 days subject of debate at Beverly Hills forum

President Donald Trump's first 100 days and healthcare were subject of a fierce debate at a Beverly Hills forum. (KABC)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
The divisions in American politics today were on full display at a Beverly Hills forum, which brought together strong voices from the left and right to discuss healthcare and President Donald Trump's first 100 days.

On the left at the Los Angeles World Affairs Council event was former advisor to Hillary Clinton Josh Lockman and on the right was Joel Pollak, an editor and in-house counsel at Breitbart News.

"President Trump's first 100 days have been disastrous," Lockman said.

Pollak, however, supports Trump, saying "I think they've been successful so far."

Healthcare is also taking center stage this week.

Vice President Mike Pence was on Capitol Hill Tuesday trying to secure the votes to pass healthcare reform this week.

Now ABC's Jimmy Kimmel is part of the debate after disclosing that his new son was born with a heart defect and treated at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. During an emotional monologue, Kimmel also made a pitch for affordable healthcare so no families would be unable to pay for the type of surgery that saved his son's life.

Kimmel has been praised online by former President Obama and Hillary Clinton, but has also seen some blowback from conservative media. One Washington Times columnist wrote "Shut up, Jimmy Kimmel, you elitist creep."

Pollak feels for Kimmel, but says: "It's irrelevant to the policy debate. If we want to have a contest of sob stories you can also come up with people who lost their insurance because of Obamacare and had medical bills they couldn't pay."

Lockman's response: "I think the Republican response at least in bashing Jimmy Kimmel was shameful."
