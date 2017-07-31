LA mayor calls on CA to modify rent control

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti returned to Newsmakers for another edition of Ask the Mayor.Many viewers asked about affordable rent. Rent stabilization applies to older buildings and is regulated by the state. The mayor urged viewers to call their state legislators to modify the law to apply to newer buildings, especially as so many of the older ones are being replaced.Garcetti also discussed the county's leadership in the legal opposition to Aliso Canyon, and he agreed that the natural gas storage facility should not be reopened until it passes all environmental screening.He said LADWP doesn't need the facility to remain open. Aliso Canyon had the worst methane leak in U.S. history, forcing the evacuation of thousands of Porter Ranch residents.One of the city's most emotional topics is euthanizing dogs and cats at the city's animal shelters. Garcetti said the city's shelters will be zero kill by the end of this year, excepting animals that are too sick to be saved.