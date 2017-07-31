EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS

LA mayor calls on CA to modify rent control

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti returned to Newsmakers for another edition of Ask the Mayor.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti returned to Newsmakers for another edition of Ask the Mayor.

Many viewers asked about affordable rent. Rent stabilization applies to older buildings and is regulated by the state. The mayor urged viewers to call their state legislators to modify the law to apply to newer buildings, especially as so many of the older ones are being replaced.

Garcetti also discussed the county's leadership in the legal opposition to Aliso Canyon, and he agreed that the natural gas storage facility should not be reopened until it passes all environmental screening.

He said LADWP doesn't need the facility to remain open. Aliso Canyon had the worst methane leak in U.S. history, forcing the evacuation of thousands of Porter Ranch residents.

One of the city's most emotional topics is euthanizing dogs and cats at the city's animal shelters. Garcetti said the city's shelters will be zero kill by the end of this year, excepting animals that are too sick to be saved.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsrentsanimalsheltereyewitness newsmakersLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS
Healthcare's pros, cons debated by California political leaders
Adam Schiff talks Russian hacking, earthquake funding
Calif. secretary of state criticizes president's election commission
LA mayor says monorail down the 101 is viable option
More eyewitness newsmakers
POLITICS
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
Notable firings and resignations under Trump
Politicon brings both sides of the aisle together in Pasadena
Scaramucci cancels appearance at Politicon in Pasadena
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of South Pasadena boy to plead guilty in his death
Firefighters battling Inland Empire brush fires
Victim describes terror as van crashed into people in Mid-City
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
2 Los Banos police officers shot; suspect dies in hospital
Man arrested for murder of clerk at Victorville swap meet
13 men arrested in Pomona human trafficking bust
Group swarm police who arrest man doing donuts in OC parking lot
Show More
Yu Darvish acquired by Dodgers at trade deadline
Search underway for couple missing in Joshua Tree
Robbery suspect charged in 2 Riverside heists
Chargers set up camp in Costa Mesa
LA lands deal to host 2028 Summer Olympic Games
More News
Top Video
Victim describes terror as van crashed into people in Mid-City
2 Los Banos police officers shot; suspect dies in hospital
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
Man arrested for murder of clerk at Victorville swap meet
More Video