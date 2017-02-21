LA's newest county supervisors discuss storm preps, homeless tax

This week's Newsmakers guests are new to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, but they are not new to government.Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger was chief of staff to her predecessor, Mike Antonovich.Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn was a Los Angeles City Council member and congresswoman.They were sworn into office in December.Both talked about Measure H on the March 7 ballot. It is a quarter-cent sales tax that requires a two-thirds voter approval. The measure will fund social services and other support for the homeless. It is the companion measure to Measure HHH which voters approved to build housing.In light of the Oroville Dam emergency, the board has approved inspections of Los Angeles dams and spillways. The supervisors expressed confidence the structures are holding up.With this season's strongest storm, the supervisors urged residents to call LA County Department of Public Works Dispatch if there's mud or debris in their neighborhood: (800)675-4357