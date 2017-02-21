POLITICS

LA's newest county supervisors discuss storm preps, homeless tax

EMBED </>More News Videos

(From left) Adrienne Alpert spoke with Los Angeles County supervisors Janice Hahn and Kathryn Barger on Eyewitness Newsmakers.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
This week's Newsmakers guests are new to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, but they are not new to government.

Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger was chief of staff to her predecessor, Mike Antonovich.

Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn was a Los Angeles City Council member and congresswoman.

They were sworn into office in December.

Both talked about Measure H on the March 7 ballot. It is a quarter-cent sales tax that requires a two-thirds voter approval. The measure will fund social services and other support for the homeless. It is the companion measure to Measure HHH which voters approved to build housing.

In light of the Oroville Dam emergency, the board has approved inspections of Los Angeles dams and spillways. The supervisors expressed confidence the structures are holding up.

With this season's strongest storm, the supervisors urged residents to call LA County Department of Public Works Dispatch if there's mud or debris in their neighborhood: (800)675-4357

Eyewitness Newsmakers airs 11 a.m. Sunday on ABC7.
Related Topics:
politicseyewitness newsmakerslos angeles board of supervisorshomelessstormLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Millions targeted for possible deportation under Trump rules
Hundreds gather in LA for rally in support of Muslim Americans
800 pack town hall led by Karen Bass opposing Trump's agenda
Businesses close in LA for 'A Day Without Immigrants' protest
More Politics
Top Stories
Whittier police officer's suspected killer identified
Riverside teachers put on paid leave over immigrant protest comments
Millions targeted for possible deportation under Trump rules
LA sheriff's deputy pleads no contest to killing Sylmar man in 2012
Mexicans fear the daunting possibility of deportee camps
8-year-old boy shot to death in Pomona was adopted 3 years ago
Video shows teens frantically trying to escape icy water in NYC
Show More
Oscars 2017: Red carpet fashion risk takers
Family of missing San Fernando boy, 14, pleads for public's help
'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty
Body found amid search for suspect in officer-involved shooting in Riverside
Hundreds honor slain Officer Boyer with vigil at Whittier police station
More News
Top Video
Riverside teachers put on paid leave over immigrant protest comments
Body found amid search for suspect in officer-involved shooting in Riverside
Video shows teens frantically trying to escape icy water in NYC
Cypress Park tunnel goes from gang ridden to underground art gallery
More Video