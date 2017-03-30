POLITICS

Muslim immigrant announces lieutenant governor run in front of LA ICE office

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dr. Mahmood believes his life story uniquely qualifies him for the office of lieutenant governor. "I am a Muslim. I am a Californian, and I am an immigrant. I'll be a triple threat to Donald Trump for this." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dr. Asif Mahmood aims to be the first Muslim American elected to statewide office in California.

"I am a proud Muslim and I love America," Mahmood told a crowd of cheering supporters Wednesday.

In the way of campaign promises, Mahmood didn't mince words.

"California must be the leader of the Trump resistance," Mahmood said, "And I will fight him every step of the way."

Current California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for governor, clearing the way for Mahmood to potentially make history in 2019.

Dr. Mahmood believes his life story uniquely qualifies him for the office of lieutenant governor. "I am a Muslim. I am a Californian, and I am an immigrant. I'll be a triple threat to Donald Trump for this."

Mahmood grew up in Pakistan, eventually leaving his rural village to pursue a medicine in America. He met his wife at a medical school in Kentucky. They've raised their three children in Southern California.

Mahmood says his years as a physician in Pasadena have convinced him that changes are needed in the health insurance industry.

"I am for Medicare for all," Mahmood said. "I want every Californian to get health care."

But Mahmood says his primary campaign message is even more universal: "Get tough on hate."
Related Topics:
politicslieutenant governorcaliforniamuslimsimmigrationdoctorsdonald trumpICEelectionspoliticsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
North Carolina rolls back 'bathroom bill' despite criticism
Russia used tech, fake news to influence US election, expert tells Senate committee
Trump calls for domestic cuts to cover border wall down payment
United Kingdom formally triggers 'Brexit' process
More Politics
Top Stories
Multiple fires set in Victorville, suspect arrested, deputies say
Former 'Power Rangers' actor sentenced to 6 years in sword stabbing death
Woman, 20, killed in hit-run crash while running in IE
Goodbye dandelion! Crayola retires crayon
Fossils stolen from national park
Russia used tech, fake news to influence US election, expert tells Senate committee
North Carolina rolls back 'bathroom bill' despite criticism
Show More
California's robust snowpack raises flooding concerns
Mermaid bath time brings grieving toddler joy
All lanes reopened on 15 Fwy in Apple Valley after fiery crash
Pilot dies after medical problem minutes before landing
'Ghetto carping' nets fisherman huge fish at MacArthur Park Lake
More News
Top Video
Woman, 20, killed in hit-run crash while running in IE
Russia used tech, fake news to influence US election, expert tells Senate committee
North Carolina rolls back 'bathroom bill' despite criticism
All lanes reopened on 15 Fwy in Apple Valley after fiery crash
More Video