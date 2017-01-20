BARACK OBAMA

Obamas appeal for public's help in their life after the White House
The Obamas have just revealed new details about what's next for them.

Brandon de Hoyos
WASHINGTON, D.C. --
New video shows President Barack Obama as he leaves the Oval Office for the very last time.

Hours before President-elect Donald J. Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office, Obama and his wife Michelle revealed new plans for life after the White House.

"After eight years in the White House, Michelle and I now rejoin all of you as private citizens," Obama said, in a video posted Friday morning to YouTube.


Michelle Obama told viewers it was time for the family to take a little break, finally removed from the Washington bubble after two terms.

"We won't be online as much as you are used to seeing us," the First Lady said.


The Obamas also appealed for help as they transition to work on the new Obama Foundation, a center to be based on Chicago's south side.

It will be "more than a library and a museum," President Obama said, adding that "it will be a living and working center for citizenship."



The couple said they needed help, asking Americans to submit ideas about "your hopes, your beliefs about what we can achieve together," the president said.

You can learn more about the Obama Foundation at www.obama.org.
