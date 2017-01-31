Poll: 68 percent of Californians oppose Calexit

The majority of Californians oppose California succeeding from the U.S., otherwise known as the Calexit, according to the latest exclusive Eyewitness News/Southern California News Group poll conducted by SurveyUSA.Most Californians said they didn't know much about "Yes California," which is a grassroots movement that aims to have California withdraw from the U.S. and form its own country.In the survey, 68 percent opposed the idea and 18 percent were in favor.The recent poll also indicated that Californians were against President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban and didn't view the president in a favorable light.According to the survey, 46 percent of Californians were against Trump's travel ban and 58 percent said it sent the wrong message to the world.While the majority of Californians polled said they were against the ban, 39 percent said the policy does make America safer.On the topic of sanctuary cities, 50 percent of those polled said the cities shouldn't lose federal funding. If federal funding was to be withheld, Californians appeared to be split on whether the state should retaliate and withhold its federal tax dollars from flowing to Washington.The survey indicated that 35 percent of Californians believe Trump is doing a worse job as president than they'd expected, while 19 percent said he was doing better than they'd expected.According to the poll, 48 percent believe Trump will go down in history as one of America's worst presidents, while 19 percent said they believe Trump will be remembered as one of America's greatest presidents.SurveyUSA interviewed 800 California adults statewide on Tuesday. Interviews were completed after Trump fired the interim attorney general on Monday and prior to Trump announcing his pick for the Supreme Court on Tuesday.34% Approve52% Disapprove14% Not Sure48% Approve30% Disapprove22% Not Sure36% Support46% Oppose18% Do Not Know39% More Safe26% Less Safe27% Doesn't Matter8% Not Sure35% Right58% Wrong4% No Message4% Not Sure36% Lose50% Keep14% Not Sure42% Withhold36% Keep Making21% Not Sure37% Support44% Oppose19% Not Sure19% A Lot51% A Little23% Nothing7% Not Sure18% Withdraw68% Remain15% Not Sure19% Better Than You Thought35% Worse38% As You Expected8% Not Sure19% One Of America's Greatest48% One Of The Worst17% Somewhere In The Middle16% Not Sure21% Will Serve Two Full Terms26% One Full Term6% Choose To Leave38% Be Removed10% Not Sure