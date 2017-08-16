POLITICS

President Trump disbands 2 White House business councils amid criticism from CEOs

A tweet from President Donald Trump stating he is disbanding two White House business councils, amid criticism from CEOs for remarks on Charlottesville protest.

NEW YORK (KABC) --
President Donald Trump says he's ending a pair of White House advisory councils that were staffed by corporate chief executives.

CEOs have been resigning since Saturday, when Trump blamed both sides for the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counterprotesters. The resignation accelerated after Trump on Tuesday again blamed "both sides."

Trump said on Twitter that "rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!"

This comes on the same day CEO of Campbell Soup resigned from a White House jobs panel over comments about racism made by Trump.

Campbell CEO Denise Morrison said in a company release Wednesday, "Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville. I believe the President should have been - and still needs to be - unambiguous on that point."

Trump suggested in remarks Tuesday that the white supremacists and counter-protesters both blameworthy for violence that erupted this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Morrison said the president's comments triggered her resignation from the manufacturing jobs panel.

Morrison is the seventh person to resign from two major advisory panels this week following Trump's comments.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald TrumptwitterWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Reactions heated to Trump comments
Deputies arrest protester who helped pull down NC Confederate statue
More Politics
Top Stories
Hollywood Forever Cemetery removes Confederate memorial
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Orange County
Lawsuit: Pennsylvania woman finds rodent in Chick-fil-A sandwich
Man pulls gun on another man on 60 Freeway in Pomona
Charlottesville victim's mother: Channel anger into action
'Enough is enough:' Kimmel on Trump
Metro testing new passenger screening system in DTLA
Sex-assault suspect sought after attacking woman in Van Nuys
Show More
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Do smartphones lead to depression in kids?
LA Chargers offer free team tattoos at Hollywood parlor
Reactions heated to Trump comments
Details reveal what led to fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
More News
Photos
Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos