POLITICS

President Donald Trump's first week in office

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here's a look back at President Trump's busy first week in office. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/ AP Photo)

Friday, Jan. 20: Soon after he was sworn in, President Donald Trump signed an executive order dismantling the Affordable Care Act.

Saturday, Jan 21: Trump gave a speech at CIA headquarters, telling the agency that he supports them "a thousand percent."

Monday, Jan 23: Trump signed a trio of presidential memorandums. One memorandum called for the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. The second implemented a federal government hiring freeze, "except for military." The last memorandum reaffirmed an existing law which bans federal funding for foreign nongovernment organizations that promote or pay for abortions.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: Trump signed orders to advance the construction of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Two executive orders aimed at preventing illegal immigration, including building a border wall, were signed.

Thursday, Jan 26: Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a scheduled meeting with Trump because of the border wall.

Friday, Jan. 27: Trump signed two executive orders at the Pentagon. The first was described as a "great rebuilding" of the military. The second was to implement "new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out the United States of America."

He also met with British Prime Minister Theresa May, his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpmexicoaffordable care actu.s. & world
Load Comments
POLITICS
California secession effort approved to gather signatures
Trump signs 'new vetting measures' to guard against terror
PHOTOS: March for Life
British PM says Trump reaffirmed NATO commitment
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump signs 'new vetting measures' to guard against terror
California secession effort approved to gather signatures
'Panty Bandit' sentenced for thefts of lingerie in San Fernando Valley
Court papers reveal turbulent lives of slain Bell Gardens mayor, wife
Video captures violent crash involving school bus in South LA
Strong winds sweeping across Southern California
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 Chicago producer
Show More
$72M SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Hesperia
Check out cool images of Earth from GOES-16 satellite
Covina police K-9 recovering from pit bull attack
British PM says Trump reaffirmed NATO commitment
Watch 'Beauty and the Beast' motion character posters
More News
Top Video
Court papers reveal turbulent lives of slain Bell Gardens mayor, wife
Video captures violent crash involving school bus in South LA
Strong winds sweeping across Southern California
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 Chicago producer
More Video