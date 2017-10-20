Tensions ran high in Orange County Friday night as President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon spoke during the California Republican Party Convention.The Brietbart News executive was the keynote speaker for the event at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.Demonstrators arrived ahead of Bannon's speech. The groups, called the Resistance, Northridge Indivisible and Indivisible OC 46, joined forces for the rally.They want Bannon to know they reject his "extremist and radical alt-right agenda."Last Saturday, Bannon declared a "season of war against the GOP establishment" and had strong words of disdain for Sen. Bob Corker, who made comments about Trump "paving a way for World War III."Bannon, who spoke at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C., said Corker shouldn't have mocked and ridiculed the president.The demonstrators in Anaheim had strong words of their own for Bannon."I do not support Trump or any of the people that he works with because I think that he has done nothing for the country except create turmoil. But he keeps saying he's going to do away with a lot of the VA benefits and veterans' benefits of which I rely on," protester Mark Casto said.The groups said no matter how many people come out to protest, they will not tolerate anything but a peaceful demonstration.The dinner banquet and Bannon's speech started around 7:30 p.m.