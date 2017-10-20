POLITICS

Protesters gather in Anaheim ahead of Steve Bannon's state GOP convention speech

EMBED </>More Videos

Tensions ran high in Orange County Friday night as President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon spoke during the California Republican Party Convention. (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Tensions ran high in Orange County Friday night as President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon spoke during the California Republican Party Convention.

The Brietbart News executive was the keynote speaker for the event at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.

Demonstrators arrived ahead of Bannon's speech. The groups, called the Resistance, Northridge Indivisible and Indivisible OC 46, joined forces for the rally.

They want Bannon to know they reject his "extremist and radical alt-right agenda."

Last Saturday, Bannon declared a "season of war against the GOP establishment" and had strong words of disdain for Sen. Bob Corker, who made comments about Trump "paving a way for World War III."

Bannon, who spoke at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C., said Corker shouldn't have mocked and ridiculed the president.

The demonstrators in Anaheim had strong words of their own for Bannon.

"I do not support Trump or any of the people that he works with because I think that he has done nothing for the country except create turmoil. But he keeps saying he's going to do away with a lot of the VA benefits and veterans' benefits of which I rely on," protester Mark Casto said.

The groups said no matter how many people come out to protest, they will not tolerate anything but a peaceful demonstration.

The dinner banquet and Bannon's speech started around 7:30 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsprotestPresident Donald TrumprepublicanssenatetwitterAnaheimOrange CountyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
George W. Bush speaks against bigotry, white supremacy
Obama pushing Democratic governor candidates in 2 states
State Sen. Kevin de Leon officially launches US Senate bid
Border Wall prototypes on display in San Diego
More Politics
Top Stories
Slain Palmdale boy had BB lodged in his groin area, nurse testifies
Woman charged in DUI death of Santa Clarita mother
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
Woman pleads guilty in DUI death of LAPD officer
Petitions: Bring back Vin Scully for World Series games
CA files suit against retailer Curacao for predatory business practices
Body found in apparent Crestline cave collapse
Show More
Rattlesnake found in Riverside resident's pool
Weinstein accused of raping Italian actress in LA hotel room in 2013
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
Dodgers arrive in Los Angeles after clinching World Series spot
Teen thwarts attempted kidnapping in Twentynine Palms
More News
Top Video
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
Slain Palmdale boy had BB lodged in his groin area, nurse testifies
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
Dodgers arrive in Los Angeles after clinching World Series spot
More Video