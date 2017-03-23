Protesters gathered to oppose repealing and replacing Obamacare in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.The demonstration, which was organized by APLA Health, hoped to encourage Republican lawmakers to vote against plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.Protesters gathered at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration building on West Temple Street and were set to march to the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building on East Temple Street.During the rally Thursday morning, Republicans on Capitol Hill scrambled to receive the votes needed to move the healthcare overhaul to the Senate.But recent counts indicated about 28 Republicans intended to vote against the measure, which would stop the overhaul."I think it's great, I'm hoping those 28 don't change their mind between now and tonight," Dr. Paul Gregerson with John Wesley Community Health said."I think it sends a message that people do have a conscious," Gregerson continued. "There are a lot of things that Republicans agree with that Donald Trump has done and there are things that people don't agree with, and I think for healthcare, we're definitely not 100 percent on board."A vote on the healthcare overhaul was expected later Thursday evening. If all Democrats and 23 Republicans in the House vote against the bill it would be defeated.