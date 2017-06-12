EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS

Questions answered on sanctuary state bill

EMBED </>More Videos

The author of SB54 and a leading opponent of the measure appeared in a round-table discussion on Eyewitness Newsmakers. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The author of SB54 and a leading opponent of the measure appeared in a round-table discussion on Eyewitness Newsmakers.

California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon describes the bill he authored "The California Values Act," and says to describe it as a sanctuary state measure is a misnomer. He says the measure will prevent federal agents from rounding up undocumented prisoners in jails and deporting them, where they can return and commit more crime.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said there are policies in place now. He said ICE agents enter jails to take violent offenders after they have served their time with a safe custody transfer.

The two agreed on a number of issues, notably, the sheriff's emphasis on building trust in an immigrant community.

SB54 passed the Senate and is scheduled for hearing in an Assembly committee on Tuesday.

Eyewitness Newsmakers airs at 11am Sundays on ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssanctuary citiesimmigrationimmigration reformeyewitness newsmakersLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS
Garcetti planning big goals for second term
Mexico's Consul General in LA addresses upcoming NAFTA talks
Measure S: Both sides of the building moratorium initiative
LA's newest county supervisors discuss storm preps, homeless tax
More eyewitness newsmakers
POLITICS
Another appeals court keeps Trump's travel ban blocked
Montana's Gianforte avoids jail time for reporter assault
Happy Birthday, Barbara Bush: A treasured love story
California Values Act heads to Assembly committee
More Politics
Top Stories
2 killed, 2 injured in Littlerock crash, fire officials say
Man fatally stabbed in Hollywood; 2 suspects at large
Ice Cube receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
School investigating claims pro-Trump yearbook photos censored
Body found off side of highway in Angeles National Forest
$23.5M settlement reached in suit over teen's death on bus
Another appeals court keeps Trump's travel ban blocked
Show More
Possible arson suspect detained in East Hollywood fire
Army soldier from Barstow killed in Afghanistan
Defense rests, Cosby does not testify at sex assault trial
Historic Michael Jordan shoes break record
Montana's Gianforte avoids jail time for reporter assault
More News
Top Video
Man fatally stabbed in Hollywood; 2 suspects at large
Possible arson suspect detained in East Hollywood fire
Ice Cube receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Defense rests, Cosby does not testify at sex assault trial
More Video