POLITICS

Read James Comey's letter to FBI after shock firing

James Comey penned a letter to FBI colleagues and staff after his shock firing by President Donald Trump.

To all:

I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any reason, or for no reason at all. I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won't either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply.

I have said to you before that, in times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence. What makes leaving the FBI hard is the nature and quality of its people, who together make it that rock for America.

MORE: Read President Trump's full letter firing James Comey

It is very hard to leave a group of people who are committed only to doing the right thing. My hope is that you will continue to live our values and the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. If you do that, you too will be sad when you leave, and the American people will be safer.

Working with you has been one of the great joys of my life. Thank you for that gift.

Jim Comey
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsFBIdonald trumpPresident Donald Trump
Load Comments
POLITICS
Officials: Comey asked for more Russia probe resources before firing
Congressman Schiff questions Comey's sudden firing
Trump fires FBI Director Comey, White House says
Mexico and police chief slam Texas' new 'sanctuary city' ban
More Politics
Top Stories
Robbery suspect leads police on chase through Whittier
Video shows San Bernardino school gunman before shooting
Fearless dog takes on bear in Bradbury backyard
10 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach
Trump's health care plan elicits support, skepticism
Congressman Schiff questions Comey's sudden firing
Officials: Comey asked for more Russia probe resources before firing
Show More
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman dies in crash
Conrad Hilton sent to psychiatric facility by judge
Bowling for Rhinos to raise money to help endangered rhinoceroses
CA couple says they heard footsteps before coffin was discovered
3 pit bulls shot by police after attacking man, killing dog in DTLA
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos