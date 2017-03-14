POLITICS

Residents voice concerns about immigration, health care at town hall meeting in Long Beach

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tensions flared at a passionate town hall meeting held by Rep. Alan Lowenthal in Long Beach Monday night. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Tensions flared at a passionate town hall meeting held by Rep. Alan Lowenthal in Long Beach Monday night.

About 1,000 people within the 47th District packed an auditorium at Long Beach City College for the "Conversation About America" town hall held by the Democratic congressman. Most attendees were on the same political page, but conservatives were also in the crowd.

"We need a leader to bring us together, not to divide us," Lowenthal said.

Topics discussed at the meeting ranged from the environment to immigration to health care. But some remarks made during the discussion received boos from the crowd.

One resident asked that veterans' health care be included in discussions about insurance, while another said senior citizens need the most help.

A Trump supporter spoke during the meeting and said a "big beautiful wall" needed to be built to secure the country's borders.

Other commenters pulled on attendees heartstrings, including a question from a 13-year-old who spoke on the topic of immigration.

"The day after Election Day, I came to school and saw lots of kids crying and scared that their families would be deported. What can we and what are we doing to prevent families from being torn apart?" the boy asked.

Lowenthal said his constituents and the rest of the country are paying more attention now than ever before.

"Everybody is paying attention now. Everybody is watching. Everybody is concerned with how these changes are going to happen because they see things unfolding before their eyes and they want to know what their representative is doing and they want to know what they can do," he said.

This was the congressman's first large-scale town hall meeting of the year. Many people who attended told Eyewitness News it was an overall positive experience.

If you were not able to attend Monday's event, here's how you can contact your congressman to submit your comments and questions:

Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationu.s. & worldhealth careObamacarePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumptown hall meetingLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Congressman Adam Schiff talks firing of Bharara, Trump's wiretapping claims
Kellyanne Conway says she doesn't have evidence to support wiretapping claim
Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to rumors about Senate run
US Attorney Bharara is fired after rejecting request to step down
More Politics
Top Stories
3.6M earthquake hits Loma Linda, followed by 3.0M near Banning
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
Crews battle massive fire at recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs
Man arrested on suspicion of trying to sodomize toddler at park
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
Balloon therapy could help those w/ chronic sinusitis
14M to lose coverage under GOP health bill, analysts say
Show More
LAUSD to notify 1,600 administrators of possible layoffs
Texas teen charged with capital murder for theater shooting
Queen Mary in dire need of repairs due to age, report finds
Toll lanes to open on each side of 91 Fwy in Corona next week
Huntington Beach pizza parlor employee beaten
More News
Top Video
3.6M earthquake hits Loma Linda, followed by 3.0M near Banning
How to see the 'super bloom' before time runs out
Crews battle massive fire at recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs
Huntington Beach pizza parlor employee beaten
More Video