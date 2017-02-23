The first 100 days of the Trump administration aren't even over yet, and the president is already facing calls for impeachment, but it's not from Congress. Instead, a Bay Area city made a bold move.Richmond City Council says it has become the first city in the country to go on record in support of impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump.The council acknowledged how unusual it was to call for the president's impeachment. He's been in office for only a month, but the vote was unanimous."Unfortunately with this president it's oddly appropriate," said Richmond City Councilmember Jael Myrick.Councilmember Gayle McLaughlin spearheaded the resolution, which calls Congress to investigate the president's business holdings, something his critics believe are grounds for impeachment."This is our voice," she said. "This is our country. We have a right to speak up."Even in this progressive city, there was one vocal Trump supporter who was eventually thrown out for swearing at the council."Actually you don't have a voice because the GOP controls Congress, and you people are stupid enough to think Congress will impeach Trump," said Richmond resident Mark Wassberg.Supporters of the resolution, however; remain undeterred."A lot of politicians aren't willing to go on the record to do this because it can go against them," said Richmond resident Ellen Faden. "But as grass roots, as Bernie said, we have to start from the grass roots."By passing this resolution, the Richmond City Council is now hoping it'll inspire other cities to do the same.