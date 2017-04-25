South Bay Congressman Ted Lieu held a rowdy town hall Monday, as Democrats and Trump supporters loudly clashed with each other.Nearly 1,000 people packed in to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center to interact with Lieu, a Democrat, and vocally express their views both for and against President Donald Trump.At least one Trump supporter was forced to leave the event after repeatedly shouting "liar" as Lieu spoke. Democrats in the crowd yelled "thank you" as he was removed."He got tired of me saying things," said Raul Rodriguez Jr. of Apple Valley. "I was yelling at the top of my lungs."The town hall was held as a new ABC7 poll found that 31 percent of Southern Californians give Trump a failing grade in the first 100 days of his presidency."Big fat F," said Nika Dunne of Venice. "What has he done but complain and enrage?"At the same time, the poll also found that 96 percent of Trump supporters would vote for him again."I'd give him an A-minus," said Trump supporter Arthur Schaper of Torrance, who was wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat at the Lieu event. "Nobody's going to be perfect. Maybe Abraham Lincoln would get that honor."This week, the Trump administration is trying to convince Congress to pass his federal budget, which includes $1.4 billion in funding for a border wall. If no budget is passed by Friday, the government could shut down.The town hall was held on the last day of the congressional recess, with work on the budget expected to resume Tuesday.Lieu said his fellow Democrats, as well as some Republicans, are united against the wall."If the president insists on funding his stupid border-wall idea, then he's going to risk a shutdown," Lieu said. "Because Democrats are not going to support that idea, and there are a number of Republicans who also won't support that idea."