POLITICS

Trump supporters, Democrats clash in rowdy Redondo Beach forum

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Trump supporter was thrown out of a Redondo Beach town hall after repeatedly shouting "liar" as Rep. Ted Lieu spoke. (KABC)

By
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
South Bay Congressman Ted Lieu held a rowdy town hall Monday, as Democrats and Trump supporters loudly clashed with each other.

Nearly 1,000 people packed in to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center to interact with Lieu, a Democrat, and vocally express their views both for and against President Donald Trump.

At least one Trump supporter was forced to leave the event after repeatedly shouting "liar" as Lieu spoke. Democrats in the crowd yelled "thank you" as he was removed.

"He got tired of me saying things," said Raul Rodriguez Jr. of Apple Valley. "I was yelling at the top of my lungs."

The town hall was held as a new ABC7 poll found that 31 percent of Southern Californians give Trump a failing grade in the first 100 days of his presidency.

"Big fat F," said Nika Dunne of Venice. "What has he done but complain and enrage?"

At the same time, the poll also found that 96 percent of Trump supporters would vote for him again.

"I'd give him an A-minus," said Trump supporter Arthur Schaper of Torrance, who was wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat at the Lieu event. "Nobody's going to be perfect. Maybe Abraham Lincoln would get that honor."

This week, the Trump administration is trying to convince Congress to pass his federal budget, which includes $1.4 billion in funding for a border wall. If no budget is passed by Friday, the government could shut down.

The town hall was held on the last day of the congressional recess, with work on the budget expected to resume Tuesday.

Lieu said his fellow Democrats, as well as some Republicans, are united against the wall.

"If the president insists on funding his stupid border-wall idea, then he's going to risk a shutdown," Lieu said. "Because Democrats are not going to support that idea, and there are a number of Republicans who also won't support that idea."
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumptown hall meetingRedondo BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
SoCal residents rate President Trump's first 100 days in poll
Obama holds 1st public event since leaving office
Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen advance to France runoff
Young immigrants won't 'rest easy' despite Trump's comments
More Politics
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted in Rancho Cucamonga
LAPD searching for armed suspects in North Hills
'Dancing with the Stars' - men vs. women, and a surprising elimination
Monrovia shooting victim remembered as selfless teen
Armed man barricaded in DTLA building taken into custody
LA City Council considering crackdown on exotic animals
Wheaton College freshman killed during track event
Show More
CA toddler being treated for 'childhood Alzheimer's' in Chicago
World's largest pet expo coming to Orange County
LA man accused of trying to lure 13-year-old OC girl over Facebook
Ben Affleck honored at autism festival for role in 'The Accountant'
Writers Guild authorizes strike if contract talks fail
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted in Rancho Cucamonga
'Dancing with the Stars' - men vs. women, and a surprising elimination
LAPD searching for armed suspects in North Hills
Monrovia shooting victim remembered as selfless teen
More Video