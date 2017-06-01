POLITICS

Sen. Kamala Harris tours SoCal sites she says are threatened by Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is on a three-day tour of sites in the Los Angeles area that she says are threatened by President Donald Trump's budget and the Republican health care bill. (KABC)

By and Denise Dador
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is on a three-day tour of sites in the Los Angeles area that she says are threatened by President Donald Trump's budget and the Republican health care bill.

Harris met leaders at the Port of Los Angeles Wednesday, where officials said 40 percent of the nation's cargo comes through the port, and they need more federal funds for infrastructure improvements.

"It's not even bipartisan, it's nonpartisan. The thing needs to be built. It needs to be maintained. We need to move it," Harris said.

Port officials estimate that one out of five jobs in Southern California are tied to the port.

"I hope the President will see the light of day in terms of not cutting infrastructure dollars for California or any other state," Harris said.

Harris visited Martin Luther King, Jr. Outpatient Center Thursday, where she spoke with patients and doctors dealing with opiate addiction.

Many of the patients, Harris said, are covered by Medicaid, a program that is imperiled under the Republican health care bill.
EMBED More News Videos

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is on a three-day tour of sites in the Los Angeles area that she says are threatened by President Donald Trump's budget and the Republican health care bill.



At Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Wednesday, fellow Democrat Rep. Tony Cardenas warned against potential cuts to children's health insurance in President Donald Trump's budget proposal.

"If Congress cuts a trillion dollars out of Medicaid we will not have to go to a foreign country to see a mother with a dying child in her arms. We would have to go down the street," Cardenas said.
Evelyn Morales, a local mother, is concerned about her daughter Connie's care.

"I wouldn't want to be in the position of another parent having to decide do I keep my child or do I let them go," Morales said.

Sen. Harris was also worried about reports that Trump would pull out of the Paris accords on climate change. On Thursday, he did.

"What's your reaction to that? We cannot pull out of those accords," Harris said. I think it's highly irresponsible of this administration to suggest it would be in our best interest."

"All people need clean air to breathe. All people need to be able to drink clean water," Harris said.

Harris will move on to Naval Base Coronado Friday where she will meet with Navy SEALs and receive a briefing on the Third Fleet and U.S. operations in the pacific.
Related Topics:
politicskamala harrispoliticsdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
CA Gov. Brown joins climate alliance in wake of Trump decision
Trump announces complete withdrawal from climate pact
Pittsburgh, other cities defy President Trump's decision to leave Paris Agreement
James Comey set to testify June 8 on Russia
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD officer recounts helping subdue unruly man on LAX flight
Pit bull shot by off-duty officers at Ghirardelli shop in Hollywood
1 dead in small plane crash near Ventura, fire department says
Suspect wanted in Coachella officer shooting arrested
CA Gov. Brown joins climate alliance in wake of Trump decision
Bomb threat disrupts concert at Hollywood bowl
Trump announces complete withdrawal from climate pact
Show More
Get ready, preppies: 'Saved by the Bell' diner headed to LA
Pittsburgh, other cities defy President Trump's decision to leave Paris Agreement
Reggae star Damian Marley, others buy High Times
Sketch released in 2009 Rolling Hills Estates cold case murder
SoCal plastic surgery clinic hit with massive data breach
More News
Top Video
20th Annual 'Hope for Firefighters' event held Thursday
SoCal teen reps outrigger team, volunteers in off time
LAPD officer recounts helping subdue unruly man on LAX flight
Bomb threat disrupts concert at Hollywood bowl
More Video