WHAT'S TRENDING

SoCal artist's billboard shows Trump with mushroom cloud

EMBED </>More News Videos

A billboard depicting President Trump flanked by swastikas is raising eyebrows in Arizona. (KTRK)

PHOENIX, Arizona --
A Santa Monica artist's billboard criticizing President Donald Trump is raising eyebrows across the country.

The sign over downtown Phoenix shows Trump alongside mushroom clouds, swastika-shaped dollar signs and the Russian flag. Along the back, five fists form the sign language letters for the word "unity."

Santa Monica artist Karen Fiorito has claimed responsibility for the display, which was commissioned by a Phoenix art gallery.

Fiorito posted on Facebook that she is expecting backlash and even "death threats" from Trump supporters. Indeed her post has comments that call her a "sick individual" and "disgusting," although others praised it as a "lovely, provocative work."


The same artist and gallery were behind another controversial billboard in 2004 that targeted then-President George W. Bush.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpswastikau.s. & worldrussiawhat's trendingbuzzworthyartArizona
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WHAT'S TRENDING
Disney builds room that can wirelessly charge your phone
More what's trending
POLITICS
Trump budget threatens to eliminate PBS funding
Trump defends wiretapping claims in meeting with Merkel
Sheriff McDonnell expresses concern for 'sanctuary state' bill
Meals on Wheels helps millions in LA; faces large federal budget cut
More Politics
Top Stories
Rock legend Chuck Berry dies at age 90
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
Riverside police seize guns, drugs, cash after pursuit
Alleged drunk driver smashes into Fontana home, injuring two
Trump budget threatens to eliminate PBS funding
Jaime Pressly's Sherman Oaks home burglarized
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Loma Linda
Show More
West Hills pastor dies from West Nile virus
'Beauty and the Beast' director moved by Emma Watson
VIDEO: Gray whales in 'mating dance' off coast of Dana Point
Frenchman who allegedly grabbed soldier's gun at Paris airport shouted 'I'm here to die for Allah:' officials
LA seniors gather to protest proposed health care repeal bill
More News
Top Video
Alleged drunk driver smashes into Fontana home, injuring two
Trump budget threatens to eliminate PBS funding
DUI suspect slams SUV into Fontana home, injuring couple
VIDEO: Santa Ana hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist
More Video