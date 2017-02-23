POLITICS

SoCal protests held at GOP congressional offices

EMBED </>More News Videos

Protesters showed up at the offices of Republican members of Congress throughout Southern California on (KABC)

By and Elex Michaelson
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Across Southern California, protesters held what they described as emergency vigils Thursday for Republican members of Congress.

The demonstrators are concerned about issues such as immigration and healthcare and want lawmakers to meet with constituents.

The events were held as part of a national week of action while Congress is out of session and members are back in their districts.

Many of the Southern California protesters said they wanted to speak with their congressmen about preserving the Affordable Care Act.

Protesters showed up at the offices of Republican congressmen Dana Rohrabacher in Newport Beach, Steve Knight in Santa Clarita and Ed Royce in Fullerton.

Eyewitness News reached out to Rohrabacher, Knight and Royce for comment, but they were not available.

For a full report on the protest, see the video above.
Related Topics:
politicsprotestaffordable care acthealth carecongressrepublicansNewport BeachOrange CountySanta ClaritaLos Angeles CountyFullerton
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
VIDEO: State senator removed from floor after criticizing late lawmaker
Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution
Republicans who won after rowdy town halls now avoiding them
Protesters gather outside Rep. Ken Calvert's fundraiser at Riverside hotel
More Politics
Top Stories
Officials pledge full, impartial probe of off-duty LAPD officer incident
LAPD Chief Beck seeks to reassure undocumented immigrants
Suspect ID'd in 1997 rape, murder of 26-year-old woman in OC
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
Massive bee swarm creating hazard in Riverside neighborhood
Salvadoran woman with brain tumor moved from hospital to ICE custody
Florida man claims dog shot his girlfriend while she slept
Show More
LAPD, Long Beach police to join Metro transit security force
VIDEO: State senator removed from floor after criticizing late lawmaker
Deliveryman arrested after $30K in stolen packages found at home
Teen takes bullet for mom in Subway robbery
Pregnant woman shot in chest in South LA, loses unborn child
More News
Top Video
LAPD Chief Beck seeks to reassure undocumented immigrants
Suspect ID'd in 1997 rape, murder of 26-year-old woman in OC
Massive bee swarm creating hazard in Riverside neighborhood
LAPD, Long Beach police to join Metro transit security force
More Video