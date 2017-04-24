An exclusive new Eyewitness News/Southern California News Group poll conducted by SurveyUSA is shedding light on how residents of the Southland believe they're faring in America under President Donald Trump's leadership.The survey included a range of questions asking 800 respondents whether they approved or disapproved of Trump's handling of the economy, environment, health care, immigration and several relationships with foreign powers.Some of the starkest disapproval numbers showed in the areas of immigration, health care and the environment, where 60 percent or more of Southern California residents polled said they disapproved of the way Trump is handling the issues.Forty-five percent said they believed Trump is making America worse overall.Fifty-two percent said they feel excluded from Trump's America. Thirty-four percent said they felt included, while 14 percent said they weren't sure.But of the 209 people polled who said they voted for Trump, 68 percent said they had no regrets.Read the rest of the poll results below.35% Won Fair And Square44% Helped Across The Finish Line22% Don't Know Enough To Say10% A19% B17% C20% D31% F4% Not Sure22% Approve61% Disapprove17% Not Sure24% Approve62% Disapprove15% Not Sure34% Approve60% Disapprove6% Not Sure34% Approve46% Disapprove20% Not Sure37% Approve48% Disapprove15% Not Sure33% Approve45% Disapprove22% Not Sure26% Approve55% Disapprove18% Not Sure18% Had Nothing To Do With Election22% Tried To Influence But No More Than Previous18% Attempted To Influence To Create Chaos28% Attempted To Influence To Be Treated As Friend14% Not Sure23% On His Way24% Not Yet Having An Impact45% Making America Worse8% Don't Know Enough To Say12% One Of The Greatest52% One Of The Worst26% Somewhere In The Middle11% Not Sure34% Included52% Excluded14% Not Sure22% Plus64% Minus14% Not Sure20% Two Full Terms29% One Full Term7% Choose To Leave Office36% Be Removed From Office9% Not Sure68% No Regrets25% Some Regrets / Trump Better Candidate3% Wish I Had Voted For Someone Else2% Wish I Had Not Voted At All2% Not Sure