POLITICS

Social reactions to Congress' approval of the Republican health care plan

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. greets guests as he walks to the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017.

The House of Representatives has passed the Republicans' heath care bill aimed at replacing the Affordable Care Act.

The bill passed by a razor-thin margin with 217 votes. Significant changes are expected when the bill goes to the Senate, according to ABC News.

Here are reactions to the Republican health care plan:

