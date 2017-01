Amid ongoing protests in several cities across the U.S., President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a statement defending his executive order that temporarily bans citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.Read the president's full statement is below:Trump's defense of the travel ban came as demonstrators gathered for the second day in a row in cities including Boston, New York and L.A.At Los Angeles International Airport, the presence of swarms of protesters resulted in the partial closure of the lower-level roadway near Terminal 3, Terminal 4 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal.