Trump defends executive order amid widespread protests, says it is 'not a Muslim ban'

President Donald Trump signs an executive order for border security and immigration enforcement improvements, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at the Homeland Security Department. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By ABC7.com staff
Amid ongoing protests in several cities across the U.S., President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a statement defending his executive order that temporarily bans citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Read the president's full statement is below:

"America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say. My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days. I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering."

Trump's defense of the travel ban came as demonstrators gathered for the second day in a row in cities including Boston, New York and L.A.

At Los Angeles International Airport, the presence of swarms of protesters resulted in the partial closure of the lower-level roadway near Terminal 3, Terminal 4 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal.
