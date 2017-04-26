POLITICS

Trump plan proposes cutting top income tax rate, eliminating 'death tax'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, joined by National Economic Director Gary Cohn, speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (AP)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump wants to simplify the personal tax code by cutting rates and eliminating deductions used by more affluent Americans.

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn says the plan would cut the top income tax rate from 39.6 percent to 35 percent. It also would reduce the number of personal income tax brackets to three from seven. The new tax rates would be 10 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent.

The plan would double the standard deduction for married couples to $24,000, while keeping deductions for charitable giving and mortgage interest payments. The plan would trim other deductions used by high-income Americans, including state and local tax payments.

It would also repeal the estate tax, the catch-all alternative minimum tax and the 3.8 percent tax on investment income from President Barack Obama's health care law.
Related Topics:
politicsbusinesspoliticstaxesdonald trumpPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump: National monuments a 'massive federal land grab'
Judge cites Trump's Calif. comment in 'sanctuary city' ruling
Rowdy Redondo Beach town hall pits Trump supporters vs. Democrats
SoCal residents rate President Trump's first 100 days in poll
More Politics
Top Stories
Curb painter fatally shot while offering services in Norwalk
Chargers, ABC7 announce agreement to broadcast NFL team's games
Thai father hangs daughter on Facebook Live then takes own life
Woman, cleared of drug bust involvement, faces deportation
Trump: National monuments a 'massive federal land grab'
Deputy helps Saugus widow, paints over graffiti at home
LAPD warning public about rash of knock-knock burglaries
Show More
'Patient Puppets' help sick kids make sense of their illnesses
Jonathan Demme, 'Silence of the Lambs' director, dies at 73
Judge cites Trump's Calif. comment in 'sanctuary city' ruling
Pedestrian in his 40s fatally struck by car in Reseda
Disabled dogs trained to work as therapy animals
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
More Photos