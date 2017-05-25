POLITICS

Trump proposal would cut funding for earthquake early warning system

In this Jan. 17, 1994 file photo, the Santa Monica Freeway has split and collapsed over La Cienega Boulevard following the Northridge quake in the predawn hours. (Eric Draper, File)

By ABC7.com staff
WASHINGTON (KABC) --
President Donald Trump's budget would get rid of federal funding for an earthquake early warning system that has been created for California and other West Coast states.

This elimination would likely end the U.S. Geological Survey's efforts to implement the ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system.

The budget proposal would also reduce support for regional earthquake monitoring, hazard assessment and research in areas of moderate seismic risk by reducing grants, state and private sector partners, the plan states.

The budget also says it would eliminate U.S. funding for critical tsunami-monitoring stations in oceans and a volcano early warning system in high-threat areas of the U.S.
Related Topics:
politicsearthquakePresident Donald Trumpbudgetu.s. & worldCaliforniaWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Gianforte wins Montana US House race after assault charge
Appeals court rules against Trump's revised travel ban
Wild horses could be sold for slaughter in Trump budget plan
Trump handshake showdown: Macron just won't let go
More Politics
Top Stories
Explosive fire erupts at Van Nuys strip mall
Gianforte wins Montana US House race after assault charge
Palmdale couple accused of torture, murder of 2-year-old boy
2 students arrested for allegedly plotting attack at Anaheim school
Crews rush to prevent more flooding in Newport Beach
Opening statements read in LAUSD sex abuse case
Home of missing South Pasadena boy's grandmother searched
Show More
Armed man allegedly intended to harm police at Phoenix Comicon
Shark sightings bad for some OC businesses
Cool Kids Emma Thompson, Marin Trunkey teach kids art
Garden Grove man charged w/ sexually assaulting 2 10-year-old girls
Dozens of soldiers return to OC to reunite with families
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos