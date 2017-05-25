Trump proposal would cut funding for earthquake early warning system

President Donald Trump's budget would get rid of federal funding for an earthquake early warning system that has been created for California and other West Coast states.This elimination would likely end the U.S. Geological Survey's efforts to implement the ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system.The budget proposal would also reduce support for regional earthquake monitoring, hazard assessment and research in areas of moderate seismic risk by reducing grants, state and private sector partners, the plan states.The budget also says it would eliminate U.S. funding for critical tsunami-monitoring stations in oceans and a volcano early warning system in high-threat areas of the U.S.