POLITICS

Trump supporters held rally at Hollywood Walk of Fame star, met with protesters

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Trump rally was held in Hollywood along Hollywood Boulevard and met with protesters, creating tensions among the groups Saturday afternoon. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Trump rally was held in Hollywood along Hollywood Boulevard and met with protesters, creating tensions among the groups Saturday afternoon.

The group gathered near President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A woman was detained during the event, but it was unclear what led to her arrest.

Dozens of people held signs, chanted, carried flags and showed their support for Trump. A small group of protesters came out.

Both sides said they wanted to stand up for their beliefs.

"He's out there for himself and not for the country. I believe half the stuff that he's putting out there is lies," protester David Covarrubias said.

Trump supporter Taylor Beukes said politicians need to be removed from office and because Trump isn't part of the Washington establishment, he is the right person to get the job done.

Los Angeles police officers were out in force during the demonstrations to make sure nothing broke out on a busy day.
Related Topics:
politicsrallyhollywood walk of fameprotestPresident Donald TrumpHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump supporters, protesters clash at OC march, rally
House GOP withdraws health care bill in defeat for Trump
OC protesters seek health care town hall with Rep. Mimi Walters
Trump rally, counter-protest to be held at Bolsa Chica State Beach
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump supporters, protesters clash at OC march, rally
Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher honored at public memorial
1 killed in shooting along Las Vegas Strip; gunman surrenders
1st LGBT, Latina mayor talks about her love for Montebello
Canada man's last name ruled too 'misogynistic' for license plate
Adorable baby hippo takes a dip
Shooting, possible homicide prompts multi-agency response in Beaumont
Show More
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Boyle Heights
2 killed in crashes on 91 Fwy in Anaheim; all lanes reopened
UCLA knocked out of NCAA tournament in 86-75 loss to Kentucky
Lawmakers call on FBI to help with missing minority girls
UCLA student grabbed in assault attempt on campus
More News
Top Video
Trump supporters, protesters clash at OC march, rally
Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher honored at public memorial
1st LGBT, Latina mayor talks about her love for Montebello
Canada man's last name ruled too 'misogynistic' for license plate
More Video