A Trump rally was held in Hollywood along Hollywood Boulevard and met with protesters, creating tensions among the groups Saturday afternoon.The group gathered near President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A woman was detained during the event, but it was unclear what led to her arrest.Dozens of people held signs, chanted, carried flags and showed their support for Trump. A small group of protesters came out.Both sides said they wanted to stand up for their beliefs."He's out there for himself and not for the country. I believe half the stuff that he's putting out there is lies," protester David Covarrubias said.Trump supporter Taylor Beukes said politicians need to be removed from office and because Trump isn't part of the Washington establishment, he is the right person to get the job done.Los Angeles police officers were out in force during the demonstrations to make sure nothing broke out on a busy day.