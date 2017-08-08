Possible 'swatting' prank at Kardashians' Dash store in West Hollywood

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday are investigating an odd call for help at Dash, a posh West Hollywood boutique owned by the Kardashians. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday are investigating an odd call for help at Dash, a posh West Hollywood boutique owned by the Kardashians.

Deputies responded to a call of a person possibly inside the store in the 8700 block of Melrose Avenue Monday night, but when officials arrived, the store was locked up.

A manager gave deputies a key and after a quick search, sheriff's deputies said the store was clear and there was no sign of a crime.

Officials from the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station said the 911 call may have been a case of "swatting," which is a fake call for help that often involves the address of a celebrity.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
swattingkardashian family911 callWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
210 Fwy closures to impact drivers through Saturday
New Chargers, Rams stadium renderings show arena details
Preliminary magnitude 6.5 quake strikes western China
4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident
Vigil held for mother of 3 who was shot, killed in Montebello
Sylmar stabbing victim was saving for ring, family says
Rachel follows her heart in 'The Bachelorette' finale
Cat unscathed after dramatic coyote encounter
Show More
Original Godzilla suit actor Haruo Nakajima dies
'Guardians' cast, director release retro music video
Ex-fire explorer charged w/ arson in 8 Inland Empire fires
SoCal Marine killed in Australia crash
Inland Empire firefighter honored in funeral procession
More News
Top Video
210 Fwy closures to impact drivers through Saturday
New Chargers, Rams stadium renderings show arena details
Vigil held for mother of 3 who was shot, killed in Montebello
4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident
More Video