Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday are investigating an odd call for help at Dash, a posh West Hollywood boutique owned by the Kardashians.Deputies responded to a call of a person possibly inside the store in the 8700 block of Melrose Avenue Monday night, but when officials arrived, the store was locked up.A manager gave deputies a key and after a quick search, sheriff's deputies said the store was clear and there was no sign of a crime.Officials from the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station said the 911 call may have been a case of "swatting," which is a fake call for help that often involves the address of a celebrity.