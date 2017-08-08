Protesters shut down LA Police Commission meeting

The Los Angeles Police Commission meeting was interrupted on Tuesday by people protesting continued funding being approved for the cadet program.

The Los Angeles Police Commission meeting was interrupted on Tuesday by people protesting continued funding being approved for the cadet program.

"Three hundred and eighty thousands dollars to do more of the same," one man said during the meeting.

The commissioners had to leave the room due to the protesters, and one of the men threw his notebook at the commissioners. Others stood up and began chanting, "Fire Chief Beck." The meeting resumed at about 10:45 a.m.

The LAPD cadet program has been plagued with problems, including a scandal involving a veteran officer and an underage girl. But Chief Charlie Beck has said that the program is "here to stay."

The original reason for the protest was a presentation and discussion of a proposal for a pilot program using drones. About two dozen protesters held signs before the meeting outside police headquarters to say that LAPD should not be using drones as a tactical tool.
