Rancho Palos Verdes man arrested in attempted kidnap of 13-year-old girl

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) --
A Rancho Palos Verdes man in his 50s has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 13-year-old girl, sheriff's officials said.

The kidnapping attempt and arrest occurred Monday morning "in the area around" Ridgecrest Intermediate School, according to the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District.

Investigators did not release the exact location and circumstances surrounding the incident, though sheriff's officials said the kidnapping attempt did not occur directly in front of a school.

The PVPUSD said the incident happened as the girl was on her way to school.

The district said after school officials learned of the incident, Ridgecrest Intermediate School was temporarily placed on lockdown. The district said the victim was unharmed, safe and with her parents.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lomita Station were expected to release further details regarding the incident and the suspect sometime Monday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attempted abductionkidnappingschool lockdownchild abductionstudent safetyarrestlos angeles county sheriff's departmentRancho Palos VerdesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Deputy opens fire after being stabbed in IE; suspect arrested
Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty
Driver, good Samaritan both fatally struck on 22 Fwy in OC
Gary Sinise named 2018 Rose Parade grand marshal
Umpire Bill Miller's strike zone roasted by Burbank police
Court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Dodgers lose 13-12 to Astros, fall behind 3-2 in World Series
Show More
Too tired from Game 5? MLB's excuse note has you covered
Spacey apologizes after actor alleges past sexual advance
1 injured in Mar Vista officer-involved shooting
Saudi women to be allowed into sports stadiums
Evacuation ended at LAX after suspicious bag cleared
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos