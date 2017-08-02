Rapper from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five arrested in fatal NYC stabbing

Rapper The Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, pictured at the group's 2007 Rock Hall of Fame induction, is accused of stabbing a homeless man to death in NYC. (Left: AP / right: WABC)

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
Rapper The Kidd Creole, a founding member of the pioneering 1970s and '80s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, is in custody for the murder of a homeless man in New York City.

The 57-year-old Nathaniel Glover was taken into custody in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Police say Glover got into a street dispute with a homeless man, identified as a level 2 sex offender, on East 44th Street at Third Avenue. During the fight, the homeless man was stabbed.

The 55-year-old homeless man was found lying on the sidewalk, and at first, witnesses thought he was drunk until they saw the stab wound.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Glover currently works in the area.

Glover was one of the founding six members of Grandmaster Flash, considered one of the first popular hip hop groups.

The group started in the mid 1970s in New York and achieved mainstream success with their 1982 hit "The Message."



They disbanded in the late 1980s.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Glover's website indicates he continues to occasionally perform and record videos and Grandmaster Flash performs reunion shows.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rappermurderstabbinghomelessNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Parts of Inland Empire see flooding as SoCal storms move through
Chances of flash flooding in some SoCal areas Wednesday
Local students, advocates decry Justice move on college admissions
Sexual predator crawls through OC window, tries to attack woman
Photos show Trump golf course groundskeepers pointing guns at gophers
UCI reinstates hundreds of withdrawn admissions
Marine killed in Hesperia motorcycle crash
Suspect who robbed Chase Bank in Culver City sought
Show More
40 children hurt, 6 seriously in NC YMCA hazmat leak
Schwarzenegger hulas into 70 with Stallone, Tom Arnold
Woman ordered to pay more than $200K to clients she defrauded as a fortune teller
Dow Jones closes above 22K points for first time
Cracker Barrel opening 1st California location in 2018
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos