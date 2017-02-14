Bob Hope family opposing historic status for Toluca Lake home

TOLUCA LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Toluca Lake estate of legendary entertainer Bob Hope is for sale, but a dispute is brewing with the city over the property's potential historic status.
The Bob and Delores Hope estate, sitting on more than 5 acres of prime Toluca Lake real estate, is for sale for $12 million.
The Hopes built the house in 1939 and raised their family in it. Bob Hope died at home in 2003 at age 100 and Dolores died there in 2011 at 102.
Now their daughter Linda Hope is selling the estate, with all proceeds earmarked for the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation.
She does not want the city to designate her childhood home as historic, because that will limit what a buyer can do with the property and likely lessen the money for the Hopes' legacy.
"Because that wasn't my parents' wish," Linda Hope said. "Their wish was that this property be sold, preferably to a family that would love it and enjoy it as they did. But it should be sold and the proceeds go into their foundation."
City councilman David Ryu wants the house and the two acres around it designated historic to preserve the hopes' memory.
"When you think of Toluca Lake, you think of Bob Hope and this house," Ryu said.
The house went on the market a few years ago at double the price and there was some interest after the price reduction. The house was often remodeled by Dolores Hope - so much so that Bob used to joke about needing a roadmap whenever he'd come home from a trip.
The City Council considers historic status Feb. 28.