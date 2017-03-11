Historic Craven's Estate in Pasadena up for sale

One of Pasadena's most treasured mansions, Cravens Estate, was put up for sale.For more than 55 years it had been a home to a chapter of the American Red Cross.The estate is a 50-room, three-story chateau built in 1930 and the only known Southern California commission of architect Lewis Parsons Hobart.It was built by the P.J. Walker Company, with steel and concrete, used previously only in the construction of Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills.The 20,000 square foot house remains a preservationist's dream as much of the original materials were kept intact.Seven years ago, it was the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, and while some of those improvements remain, it will take a team of experts to modernize the mansion for modern living."We are selling it as a piece of art," said Josie Tong with Sotheby's International Realty. "This is a cultural heritage landmark in the city of Pasadena. You cannot get anything like this anymore."Businessman John Cravens married Mildred Myers, a tobacco heiress, and built the home, the second on the 16-acre property, for $1,250,000.The Cravens never had children. Instead, they had 32 servants, his-and-her dressing rooms and studies and shared only one bedroom. As it is configured now, there are only two additional guestrooms.The future owners, like the Cravens, will be entertained in the estate with grand style.