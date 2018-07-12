REAL ESTATE

LA County begins plan to reshape unincorporated area of Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County has big plans for this unincorporated area around the Carson Street Silver Line Station.


Over the next 20 years, the county wants to transform it into a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly neighborhood. The plan calls for adding 2,300 homes and millions of square feet of commercial space.

The county is calling it the West Carson Transit Oriented District. The 319-acre proposed district is near the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Planners expect to see nearly 6,000 new residents and the creation of more than 3,000 new jobs. Most of the new arrivals are expected to live in apartments and condominiums.

The number of single-family homes is expected to decline by about 250.

If approved by the Regional Planning Commission, it will go to the county board of supervisors for their consideration this summer.
