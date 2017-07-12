LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Living in Los Angeles can be fun, but it can also be very expensive.
From your morning coffee to workday lunches to those frequent stops for groceries, it all adds up.
And let's not talk about rent. Well, yes -- let's talk about rent.
A new study says Angelenos looking to afford a two-bedroom apartment will need to earn in the six figures.
According to calculations by SmartAsset, you need to make $109,543 to pay for the average apartment in LA. That figure takes into account that you should not spend more than 30 percent of your salary on rent.
Rent in LA now averages $2,566 per month for a two-bedroom to call your own.
SmartAsset studied 15 major U.S. cities and LA comes in fourth in terms of rent prices.
San Francisco leads the way, where you'll need to make almost $180,000 dollars a year.