Reckless driver's van ends up in ocean after multiple crashes in Malibu

EMBED </>More Videos

A reckless driver in Malibu slammed into multiple cars before crashing his own van, which ended up in the ocean. (KABC)

By
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
A reckless driver in Malibu slammed into multiple cars before crashing his own van, which ended up in the ocean.

At around 11 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement officials began receiving calls from concerned civilians about a reckless driver in a white van near Malibu Canyon and Yerba Buena roads.

As the suspect drove westbound on Pacific Coast Highway, he crashed into five or six cars, sheriff's officials said. He did not stop at any of the crash sites.

The driver then veered off the road and crashed the van into the ocean.

When firefighters arrived on scene, witnesses helped them find the driver, who was detained. Officials said he broke his ankle and also suffered some internal bleeding.

One other woman who was involved in one of the crashes was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

It's unclear why the suspect was driving so recklessly. Deputies are investigating whether alcohol was a factor.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashlos angeles county sheriff's departmentreckless drivingoceansdrivingroad safetyMalibuLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is convicted at securities fraud trial
Nearly 2,000 animals found in Montclair building, many dead
Death Valley heat breaks 100-year July record
Concrete chunks hurled off Silver Lake overpass; 2 cars struck
Cyclist pulls driver from car after Koreatown crash
8 arrested in $50M illegal pot bust in City of Industry
Flood damages train tracks, delays commutes through Acton
Gusher erupts after fire hydrant sheared in Compton
Show More
Flash floods cover roads in mud, damage homes in Acton
Starbucks celebrates Friendship Day with macchiato deal
Hikers form human chain in flood-swollen Utah river
Armed man flees when Victorville clerk brandishes gun
Lost toddler plays with cops
More News
Top Video
Nearly 2,000 animals found in Montclair building, many dead
Death Valley heat breaks 100-year July record
Concrete chunks hurled off Silver Lake overpass; 2 cars struck
Cyclist pulls driver from car after Koreatown crash
More Video