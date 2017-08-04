A reckless driver in Malibu slammed into multiple cars before crashing his own van, which ended up in the ocean.At around 11 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement officials began receiving calls from concerned civilians about a reckless driver in a white van near Malibu Canyon and Yerba Buena roads.As the suspect drove westbound on Pacific Coast Highway, he crashed into five or six cars, sheriff's officials said. He did not stop at any of the crash sites.The driver then veered off the road and crashed the van into the ocean.When firefighters arrived on scene, witnesses helped them find the driver, who was detained. Officials said he broke his ankle and also suffered some internal bleeding.One other woman who was involved in one of the crashes was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.It's unclear why the suspect was driving so recklessly. Deputies are investigating whether alcohol was a factor.