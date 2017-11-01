  • LIVE VIDEO Authorities chasing driver at high speeds on 5 Fwy through East LA area

Reckless driving suspect leads authorities on chase through Los Angeles County

A suspect blacked out their lights as they drove on the northbound 5 Freeway in Los Angeles as a CHP cruiser was right behind them on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities chased a reckless driving suspect through various freeways in East Los Angeles and into the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday night.

WATCH LIVE: Suspect leads authorities on high-speed chase through Los Angeles

The chase started around 10:30 p.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park. Authorities said the suspect was wanted for reaching speeds as high as 110 mph in the carpool lane.

Authorities also believe there may be more than one person in what appears to be a dark-colored Mercedes.



The suspect traveled onto the northbound 5 Freeway, reaching high speeds and weaving through light traffic.

At some points, the driver turned off their headlights and drove in the dark on the freeway. Other times, the driver flashed their headlights at other drivers in an attempt to move them out of their path.

The suspect continued driving at high speeds and eventually ended up in the Santa Clarita Valley. When traffic was not in front of the suspect, they continued to drive with their lights off.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.
