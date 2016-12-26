RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Church mistakenly prints obscene Tupac lyrics in Christmas prayer book
There is apparently more than one way to recite "Hail Mary." But a church in Sri Lanka picked the wrong way.

The church mistakenly printed the lyrics to Tupac Shakur's "Hail Mary" - a rap song loaded with profanity - in its Christmas prayer book.

The song's lyrics refer to violence, slang for female genitalia, the n-word and other profanities.

People were shocked, to say the least.

The Archdiocese of Colombo apologized and said the printer was a young boy who simply downloaded the wrong lyrics.
