College students, interfaith community in La Verne protest against Trump's travel ban

University of La Verne students joined members of the interfaith community Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in a demonstration against President Donald Trump's immigration ban. (KABC)

By
LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) --
Students and members of the interfaith community on Friday held a rally at the University of La Verne to demonstrate solidarity with Muslims, refugees and immigrants in the wake of President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Zandra Wagoner, the university's chaplain, said of the executive order that she was "frustrated that this is the road we're traveling down - but mostly sadness."

The order, which bans immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, has taken an emotional toll at the campus, Wagoner said.

"We have many students who are personally affected by an executive order that bans certain groups of people," the chaplain said. "It creates a sense of lack of belonging or fear."

Watch the video above for more on the demonstration.
