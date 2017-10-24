Sketch released of Santa Clarita attempted kidnapping suspect

Investigators released this sketch of a suspect in the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl reported in Santa Clarita on Oct. 4, 2017.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's station has released a composite sketch of a man wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators say on Oct. 4, the girl was running with her soccer team near a park on the 23500 block of Bridgeport Lane in Valencia when she fell behind her teammates.

A man approached her and offered to give her a ride.

She said no, but he grabbed her arm and pulled her toward his car.

She was able to break free and run for safety.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years old, about 6 feet tall, with a medium build and short brown hair. He has a mole or birthmark near his right eyebrow.

His vehicle is described as an older four-door black Toyota or Honda with tinted windows and a dent on the passenger's side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bryne at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, (661) 255-1121 Ext. 5145. Anonymous tips can be provides to LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or by using the Crime Stoppers website.
