The Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's station has released a composite sketch of a man wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl.Investigators say on Oct. 4, the girl was running with her soccer team near a park on the 23500 block of Bridgeport Lane in Valencia when she fell behind her teammates.She said no, but he grabbed her arm and pulled her toward his car.She was able to break free and run for safety.The suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years old, about 6 feet tall, with a medium build and short brown hair. He has a mole or birthmark near his right eyebrow.His vehicle is described as an older four-door black Toyota or Honda with tinted windows and a dent on the passenger's side.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bryne at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, (661) 255-1121 Ext. 5145. Anonymous tips can be provides to LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or by using the Crime Stoppers website.