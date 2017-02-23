SCIENCE

Disney builds room that can wirelessly charge your phone

Disney Research scientists have crafted a room that can wirelessly charge phones and other portable electronics. (KTRK)

By Danny Clemens
PITTSBURGH, Pa. --
How would your life change if you could charge your phone simply by walking into a room?

Although it may sound like a fantasy, that pipe dream could soon be a reality, according to a newly published scientific paper from Disney Research.

The technology, dubbed quasistatic cavity resonance (QSCR), enables specially designed structures - including rooms and furniture - to generate quasistatic magnetic fields capable of safely delivering power to mobile receivers located within close range, similar in concept to wireless internet connectivity.

A pole located in the center of the room and conductive walls create the magnetic field, which is shown in footage provided by Disney Research powering cell phones, lights and a fan.

"Since magnetic fields don't interact strongly with everyday objects, we're able to place tables and chairs and everyday furniture in our wireless power room without affecting power transfer," explained Matt Chabalko, one of the paper's authors.

The devices will require additional hardware, as seen in the video above, in order to take advantage of the wireless technology.

That hardware, however, could theoretically come built-in to future models.

Researchers say the technology is up to 95 percent effective at delivering power, and up to 1,900 watts of power can be safely transmitted over the air.

The research, titled, 'Quasistatic Cavity Resonance for Ubiquitous Wireless Power Transfer,' is published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Research and this station.
