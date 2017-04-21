Lyrids meteor shower to hit its peak Saturday morning

Southern California residents should look up to the sky Saturday morning to catch a glimpse of the Lyrids meteor shower.The celestial event comes days before the new moon, which means there will be little light to distract from the shooting stars.Experts over at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said people should look east toward a summer triangle of stars to catch the shower. The best viewing time is between 2 a.m. and dawn.You may see as many as 20 meteors every hour, or about one every 3 minutes.