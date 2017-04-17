VIDEO: Spiders create huge web in New Zealand field

Video shows an expansive spiderweb created by thousands of spiders fleeing a flood in New Zealand.It happened on Sunday in Papamoa, a suburb of Tauranga, which had seen flooding during a cyclone. Tracey Maris saw the huge web and recorded her experience."We were down below the newly made tsunami evacuation mound on our local football field and there was a bright glistening coming from the top of the mound. It looked almost like the hill was sparkling but we were unsure why," said Maris."My 10-year-old daughter and I raced up to look and were shocked to learn it was all spider web. Kind of yuck, but really beautiful at the same time. I was amazed being up on top of the mound seeing how far it stretched for," said Maris.Check out the video in the media player above.