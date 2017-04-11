SCIENCE

UC Berkeley study shows why shoelaces come untied

EMBED </>More News Videos

A new study by mechanical engineers at UC Berkeley shows why your shoelaces may keep coming untied. It's all about physics. (Video by UC Berkeley)

By
BERKELEY, Calif. --
UC Berkeley made an announcement Tuesday that could change the way you walk. It's breakthrough research on an unusual topic - your shoes.

It's of interest to anyone who wears shoes with laces.

You've been there. You've done this countless times - sat down and retied a shoe on which, for reasons unknown, a lace has come loose.

For Dr. Oliver O'Reilly at UC Berkeley, there came that time when enough was enough. Applicable to anyone on the planet who wears shoes -- why must their laces come untied?



Call it the nuisance that led to curiosity and finally intense investigation by O'Reilly and mechanical engineering graduate students Christine Gregg and Christopher Daily-Diamond.

If the question sounds simple, consider the factors: walking strides, shoelace material, bending stiffness, torsional stiffness, how fast you're walking, what your shoe is made out of, etc.

The team spent more than two years studying this "dynamic untying" as they called it, testing different varieties of the typical bow knot in both the weak and strong versions.



Gregg walked and ran countless miles on Berkeley streets, then even more on a treadmill. With a slow-motion camera, they captured and duplicated the motion and forces that slowly break and pull even the strongest knots to failure.

So no, this is not a matter of human error. It's physics, with possible future applications that might even help us understand DNA.

You might be wondering how many millions of dollars this cost California taxpayers. Well, the researchers are already paid and they borrowed all of their equipment. Essentially, they did it on a shoestring.
Related Topics:
scienceeducationshoesresearchstudydistractionUC BerkeleyBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
VIDEO: Good Samaritans try to help great white shark
Get paid $16K to lie in bed and do nothing
California taking steps to declare official state dinosaur
More than half of SoCal beaches could erode by 2100, study predicts
More Science
Top Stories
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
Musician J. Geils dies at 71
Older women drink more than 20 years ago, study finds
Video shows girl slip out of bungee harness during ride
Container in Grand Park connects people across the world
Death of mother, daughter at West Hills crossing prompts new safety measures
14 female sea lions sickened by toxic algae in OC
Show More
Police believe large burglary ring targeting SoCal restaurants
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
As tax time nears, here are tips about overlooked deductions
Rains cause sharp rise in mosquitoes in OC
United CEO: 'No one should ever be mistreated this way'
More News
Top Video
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
Police believe large burglary ring targeting SoCal restaurants
Container in Grand Park connects people across the world
More Video